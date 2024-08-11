The Simpsons will have exclusive episodes coming to Disney+

Disney+ is already the streaming home for past episodes of The Simpsons and now, they are adding something more to the list of achievements.

According to a new report coming in now via Deadline, there are several exclusive episodes coming to the streamer — “The Past and the Furious,” “Yellow Planet,” and “O C’mon All Ye Faithful,” a Christmas double episode.

Is this a great move? If you are a longtime The Simpsons fan and a subscriber to the service, you probably appreciate more content where you would otherwise not have any. However, at the same time we are personally not a fan of spreading a library thin and forcing viewers to have to purchase multiple cable and/or streaming packages to see everything shortly after it is available. Sure, you can argue that you can see all of the animated comedy on Disney+, but you have to wait a little longer to see seasons arrive there after they are on Fox.

In the end, we suppose it is hard to argue given that more content is rarely ever considered to be a bad thing; also, this is far from the only animated series to be doing something like this. Remember that there is a similar arrangement these days with Family Guy and Hulu, and we honestly could see it happening more and more in the years ahead.

After all, a lot of this comes down to the same thing it always does: Money. People are willing to do whatever they can in order to ensure that they can fill the coffers. It’s also one of the reasons why a lot of streamers are cutting more properties — they are simply getting rid of whatever costs they feel are simply not worth it.

Rest assured, you will still see new episodes of The Simpsons on Fox this fall — that is one thing that is not changing.

What do you think about The Simpsons getting some exclusive episodes?

