Sunny season 1 episode 7 preview: Who is coming back?

In less than 48 hours you are going to have a chance to see Sunny season 1 episode 7 arrive, and there are so many things we want more answers to!

So, where do we start off here? Well, a good place would be noting that we still do not have a good sense of whether or not Suzie’s husband Masa is still alive, let alone their son. We tend to think that he faked his own death in order to hide from Hime and the Yakuza, and is counting on his wife to uncover what they are trying to do with Homebots and expose it to the masses. (Of course, if this is actually the case, it would be nice to get some answers sooner rather than later.)

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, we do think there is at least a chance a few new tidbits on this mystery will be handed over soon. Per some photos released already for episode 7, you will see another appearance from Yuki Tanaka soon. Who is he? Well, he is likely more well-known as the man who brought Sunny to Suzie in the first place, which suggests to us that he may know a thing or two about what’s really happened to Masa. Or, at the very least, he may know more about the Dark Manual and how to open it up.

In general, it feels like the Yakuza’s goal here appears to be trying to utilize robots to fulfill all sorts of evil deeds, which then makes it so much harder to incriminate them. Once they actually understand how to break through and get these creations to consistently commit crimes, almost everything could change. The biggest thing that we can probably say on all of this now is to be prepared, given that this is a story that easy could be out to surprise on a lot of different levels.

