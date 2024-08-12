The Bachelorette episode 6: Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent appear

Tonight brings The Bachelorette episode 6 to ABC and with that, you will have a chance to see Jenn Tran reunite with old friends.

To be specific, her one-on-one date with Marcus is going to feature two women who were a part of Joey Graziadei’s season of the show in Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent, who also were the final two. We know it is often easy to say that there is a rivalry that exists between contestants so late into the process, but that is often not the case! Sure, there can be an awkwardness that exists when it comes to people dating the same guy, but there are often great friendships and one certainly exists here.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new sneak peek from this episode, one that focuses almost exclusively on Daisy and Kelsey meeting Jenn and Marcus in Seattle. One of the nicknames for the place is the Emerald City, so why not go ahead and create some Wicked product placement here? This is clearly an idea that the producers had in advance!

Now, we don’t think that there is anything super-dramatic that is going to happen within this date and honestly, that’s okay since there could be plenty of drama elsewhere. We do think that Marcus is one of Jenn’s favorites — right now, it seems like he is up there with Devin. Obviously, it remains to be seen if either one of these guys gets engaged to her down the line. The show has been hyping up extensively some sort of finale shocker when it comes to a proposal; personally, our theory remains that we are going to see Jenn propose rather than one of the guys and a lot of the drama right now is a misdirect.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering The Bachelorette episode 6 now

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelorette episode 6 tonight on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







