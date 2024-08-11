The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Jenn’s ‘I love you’ drama

Tomorrow night on ABC you’re going to get a chance to see The Bachelorette episode 6 and with that, get answers to a long-held question. Who causes Jenn Tran to be upset over the words “I love you”?

If you remember, we saw this moment teased early on this season. Someone says this to her, and it leads to her question if they really mean it or if this is all performative. After all, she wonders how someone can love her if they barely even know her. It’s important to keep in mind that at this point in the season, the men have only spent a tiny about of time with Jenn — sure, the guys with one-on-one dates have had a little more, but it’s a fraction of time that you would have in the real world by and large at this point in a relationship.

Now, it is true that there are a lot of nuances to all of this that are unclear in the promo for this Seattle-set episode over here. Take, for example, how the person may say “I love you” to her — is it in a vulnerable moment, or an act of desperation? Does it come across as manipulative in some way? It’s hard to say without knowing who said it and when they said it.

Typically, we do start to hear men and women say “I’m falling in love with you” or “I’m starting to fall in love with you” at around this point. It is not until hometowns or overnights that you get the full “I love you” most of the time. It is somewhat silly how there is so many rules around when you can say something like this and then how you do, all things considered — sure, a lot of it is still informal, and it is really just about being in the moment.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

