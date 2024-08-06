The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Jenn Tran, cast in Seattle

As we do get ourselves prepared for The Bachelorette episode 6 on ABC next week, there is a sense of mystery around Jenn Tran. Why? Well, there was no specific promo on this past episode! With that in mind, you may not be aware as to where everyone is heading!

With that in mind, let’s just go ahead and note the following: We are about to see everyone depart Australia and New Zealand; with that, they will be heading back to America — or Seattle, to be specific.

So what all is going to be coming up here? Think in terms of a moment inspired by a major musical, and a visit to an iconic location. To learn more, go ahead and check out the full episode 6 synopsis below:

Heading into the final stretch of her journey to find love, Jenn and her remaining men arrive in the Emerald City — Seattle. Jenn and one lucky man head on a “Wicked”-ly enchanting adventure, with some familiar faces joining them along the way. Next, Jenn shares a stroll with another man at Seattle’s Pike Place Market, followed by a sky-high romantic dinner. Later, during a pivotal group date, the men go on-air at a local radio station and face tough questions in the hot seat, where one suitor finds himself tongue-tied. As Jenn prepares to meet the families, she faces her toughest decision yet at an emotional rose ceremony.

Are we already this close to hometowns? This is a crazy thing to imagine and yet, it actually does feel like it is the case! With that, we have to imagine that some of the eliminations are going to be among the most brutal we’ve seen so far.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

