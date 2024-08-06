The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Is Jenn Tran proposing?

Next week on The Bachelorette episode 6, it certainly seems like there is going to be a lot drama — and also heartbreak for Jenn Tran?

At the end of the episode tonight, we saw more of a preview for what’s ahead in the near future — we got a glimpse at what is coming! That includes the upcoming finale, where we are going to apparently see some sort of unprecedented twist with Jenn that actually feels so obvious, it is hard to speculate about more than just one possibility.

So, what are we talking about here? Well, let’s just put it like this: It feels almost certain that Jenn is actually going to propose to her future fiancé rather than the other way around. She claims that she does not want to have her future be dictated again by a man, and this could be her way of having her have some of the power. It’s the perfect twist for this show since they can set it up as though Jenn is dumping someone at the final rose, when that is not actually the case.

The best comparison that we have for what’s happening at present here is this past season of The Boys, oddly enough. If you watched it, then you know that for a lot of the season, the show set up something with Jeffrey Dean Morgan that for a long time, they tried to claim was going to be epic and shocking. Yet, it was pretty obvious while you were watching which way the story was going to go, mostly because we’ve watched the show so long that it is easy to be discerning. This feels like a similar situation with the show and Jenn. Based on what we’ve seen from her all season, this move feels obvious.

