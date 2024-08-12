Outlander season 8: Sam Heughan shares final read-through photo

Just in case you were not feeling emotional enough regarding Outlander at the moment, here is a reason to get choked up. According to star Sam Heughan, the cast has now conducted the final read-through of the series.

In a post on Instagram, Sam shared a series of photos for the final read-through alongside his longtime co-star Caitriona Balfe. He noted that this is for the final filming block of the series, which consists in this instance of two episodes. Certain scenes may be shot out of order, so the last scene filmed may not necessarily be the final one of the series.

In the end, the biggest thing that we can say with confidence here is that there are going to be reasons aplenty to be emotional through the end of the show. The producers knew a long time in advance that season 8 was going to be the final one, and that is affording them the opportunity to really craft some exceptional endings to a lot of the stories around Jamie and Claire. The ending here will be different from how Diana Gabaldon concludes her books, but still very much meaningful nonetheless.

As for what we are anticipating we will see throughout much of the rest of Outlander season 8, let’s just say the following: Our anticipation is that there are going to be a lot of opportunities in order to see nods to the past and also romance aplenty. This should be a grand celebration of what you love about the show — and who knows? There is a chance for a few surprises. Certainly a lot of praise goes to both Balfe and Heughan, who have given their all to these characters for the better part of the past decade and deserve even more awards recognition than they have received.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Outlander now, including what else is ahead in the second half of season 7

What do you most want to see moving into Outlander season 8?

How do you think the series is going to conclude? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







