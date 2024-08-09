Outlander season 7 episode 9: A new Jamie, Claire photo

It is true that we are a few months away still for the long-awaited return of Outlander season 7 to Starz. Yet, that isn’t stopping us from setting the stage!

If you head over to TV Insider, you can see another photo from the next batch of episodes, and this one may be especially meaningful for those of you who are eagerly looking for any sort of Jamie – Claire content. We know entering the season that they are going to be heading off to Scotland with Young Ian for a time, but America is their home. We imagine that eventually, they are going to find their way back to it.

Speaking further to the aforementioned website, Sam Heughan notes that the love between these two characters is still there as it’s always been:

“The passion hasn’t changed. It’s deeper and it’s developed … It’s not that Fraser fire that we had in Season 1 because they’ve got older, they’re grandparents now. But Jamie says multiple times that he couldn’t live without her. And we’ve seen that. He’s the most codependent person we’ve ever met. They love each other, and their love has grown to such an extent that it’s grown a family and spans across continents.”

The scope for the second half of season 7 is likely greater than any other point in the show’s history, given that you’ve got stories in America, stories in Scotland, and of course some that span multiple generations. There is a lot of stuff across the board that is happening here! Yet, we do think reunions are still possible and that the remainder of the series is going to be about honoring the legacy. Remember for a moment that this show is looking towards the eighth and final season, which is currently in production. (Odds are, we’ll be waiting a long time to see that.)

