Outlander season 7 part 2: A big Sam Heughan announcement

While you wait to see Outlander season 7 premiere on Starz this November, let’s just say that we come bearing some great news! If you love this series, there is a ton of great stuff to be excited about from top to bottom, and that will include a pretty awesome celebration of its run over the years in two different venues.

In a new post on Instagram, star Sam Heughan did his best to commemorate what is coming, as Friday marks the ten-year anniversary of the series … which honestly feels crazy. He also broke down some places that you can see the cast in person:

We wanted to take a moment to thank all the fans for their support over the years. We wouldn’t be here without you!

We’re headed to New York this October! Join us for a 10th anniversary celebration at PaleyFest on Wednesday, October 16 and…. an epic Outlander Season 7, Part 2 New York Comic Con panel Thursday, October 17!!!!

For those who do not know…

Sam and the rest of the cast have been busy as of late filming the eighth and final season of the series — there is no premiere date for it yet, but we tend to think that it is going to be coming after Outlander: Blood of My Blood, given that the prequel series is already pretty darn deep into production at this point.

We imagine that both the remainder of season 7 and then also season 8 will be a grand celebration of the characters we’ve come to know and love. We do want to see the Fraser family back together in some shape or form … how can we not? Through at least a part of season 7, they could be separated by both continents and also time as there is so much coming all across the board.

