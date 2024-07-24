Outlander season 7 episode 9 spoilers: The grand homecoming

The events of Outlander season 7 episode 9 are poised to finally unfold this November, in what has to be one of the most exhausting waits imaginable. It would be one thing if production only recent wrapped; however, it’s been done for over a year now! Filming is actually happening for the eighth and final season now, and who is to say when those episodes are going to air?

Well, we assume there will be plenty more time to have conversations when it comes to future premiere dates. For the time being, why not shift the focus over to Jamie and Claire exclusively? These characters are at the forefront of much of what you’re going to see and in at least the early part of season 7, they will be back in Scotland with Young Ian! A homecoming is here! Of course, that doesn’t mean that they will be there forever, or that this will be an altogether-happy event for everyone who is a part of it.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Matthew B. Roberts had the following to say when it comes to setting the stage for the chapter of the story ahead:

“Ian and Claire and Jamie have come home … They’ve brought Jamie’s cousin’s body back home. And in season 3, when Jamie left Scotland, he made a promise that he would return one day and this is that return. He’s bringing Claire with him, and obviously, Ian wants to go home and see his family as well. We packed the house. It’s this big homecoming, and there might be some other special guests too.”

Does that mean there are some people coming who we have not seen in some time? It certainly feels that way. One person that you certainly can expect at some point is Jenny, albeit with a different person playing the part. Given that it was first announced almost two years ago, it may be easy to forget that the role was recast! Kristin Atherton is now playing the part taken on by Laura Donnelly in the first few seasons. Since playing Jenny, she has gone on to have a rather fantastic career on the stage, and also appeared through the first season of The Nevers.

With season 7B and season 8 having the immense responsibility of tying up the remainder of the Outlander story, looking towards the past will be important to Roberts and the entire writing staff. However, the same can be said for honoring the Diana Gabaldon source material. The series is not striving to conclude the same way that the author plans to eventually conclude her books; yet, we tend to think that the TV story will continue to honor the books in its own way.

