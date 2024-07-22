Outlander: Blood of My Blood filming wraps; premiere date hopes

If you are eager to see the Outlander: Blood of My Blood prequel series arrive on Starz, rest assured you are far from alone!

The bad news at present is that you are not going to see the series arrive until 2025, at some point on the other side of the second part of season 7. We understand that the network is stretching things out a great deal here; yet, at the same time, why would you hold onto this show later than next year? What would the point of that be while you get people excited for season 8? (Our hope is that we see the prequel by next summer.)

In a new post on Instagram, you can see the cast and crew for the show officially confirm that filming is done, and just seeing the costumes alone has us excited!

Now if you have not heard too much about the prequel as of yet, we do tend to think the synopsis below serves as a great way to set the stage:

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” will explore the lives and relationship of Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods.

Basically, it is an origin story that will bring a lot of the various themes from the original show front and center once more. There’s something uncomplicated about this that we do ultimately appreciate, and we are excited to see where things go!

Also, remember that there is not necessarily a guarantee here that this is the only spin-off within the greater Outlander world. There is a chance that some more are coming and with that in mind, we are going to stay open to a ton of other possibilities.

