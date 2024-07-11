Outlander season 7 episode 9: New teases for Caitriona Balfe, cast

It is already clear that we’re in the midst of a pretty agonizing wait to see Outlander season 7 episode 9 arrive on Starz. Yet, we’re glad to have at least something more to share today!

The folks at Starz have now officially shared that the second part of this season is going to premiere in November, which is an absolutely atrocious long amount of time away. Yet, all indications suggest that there’s going to be a lot of interesting stuff with multiple time periods, and of course Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian back in Scotland.

Want to know more? Then you can see the full logline below if you have not already:

Coming off of the first half of “Outlander” season seven, viewers find Claire (Caitríona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Young Ian (John Bell) leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland. The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home. Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire’s marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?

Today, a number of new photos were released showing Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and numerous other cast members — you can view all of them now at the show’s official Instagram. There is certainly more coming and with this being the penultimate season, it certainly makes sense to say that all expectations are about to be through the roof. How can they not be?

