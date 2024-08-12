Game of Thrones: Kit Harington on nixed Jon Snow spin-off talks

It was great for a while to imagine a Game of Thrones spin-off focused on Jon Snow but for now, it appears like it is fully dead and buried. Could the idea eventually come to fruition again? Never say never, but it certainly does not feel like a priority for now.

We’ve heard Kit Harington talk here and there about the potential show but thanks in part to Industry coming out this past weekend, he’s started to open up more about what could have been with this project, which was tentatively titled Snow. He had some ideas and the story was in development for a long time … but nothing came of it.

While Harington declined to discuss the exact story in a GQ interview, he did discuss what initially intrigued him about the idea:

“What I can tell you is it was HBO that came to me and said, ‘Would you consider this?’ … My first reaction was ‘no.’ And then I thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war. I felt that there might be something left to say and a story left to tell in a pretty limited way. We spent a couple of years back and forth developing it. And it just didn’t … nothing got us excited enough. In the end, I kind of backed out and said, ‘I think if we push this any further and keep developing it we could end up with something that’s not good. And that’s the last thing we all want.’”

Harington also admitted that there may have been some “mistakes” made during the final season of Game of Thrones, but also that it was hard for the show to not feel rushed at the end — especially since he and so many others were exhausted at the time.

