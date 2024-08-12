House of the Dragon season 3: How many episodes?

Just how many episodes are we getting through House of the Dragon season 3 at HBO? We know that back during season 1, we were thrilled to have a fun tell episodes, which was equal to what we got during some of the early days of Game of Thrones. After that, though, the number for season 2 dwindled down to eight.

So are we going back to ten moving forward, or is the number sticking at around eight? Well, let’s just say that we have some unfortunate news within…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Based on what we’ve heard at this point from executive producer Ryan Condal, it does appear that the show is sticking with the eight-episode model going forward. Why is that, especially given that so many of us constantly want more? Well, a lot of it comes down to dollars and cents for the most part. This is an incredibly expensive show to make (even though it is highly successful), and one thing that we’ve seen Warner Bros. Discovery do over the past couple of years is trim costs almost wherever they can. Reading between the lines, it feels like cost was one of the reasons why we’re having to wait until next season to get the big Battle of the Gullet.

Personally, we still do think that ten episodes is the perfect length for a show like this to tell all of the stories that it really needs to. Just remember that most of the best seasons of Game of Thrones were back before they were shortened — it felt like way back when, every character had their proper time in the spotlight. Nothing felt anywhere near as rushed.

Related – Are there some answers coming on Otto Hightower during House of the Dragon season 3?

Just what do you want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 3 at HBO?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







