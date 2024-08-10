House of the Dragon season 3: Otto Hightower answers coming?

We more than recognize that the season 3 premiere of House of the Dragon is going to have a number of important questions to answer. For now, though, let’s just focus on the following: What is going on when it comes to Otto Hightower?

In the closing minutes of the season 2 finale, you had an opportunity to see the character locked up somewhere, and by some mysterious entity who put him in such a dire position. Or, is it really all that mysterious at all? Conventional wisdom right now is that the person responsible for Otto’s fate is Larys, especially since he was previously tasked with tracking him down. We know that Larys sees Alicent’s father as a major obstacle to his own control in the Seven Kingdoms, and of course this is something that he will most likely work to combat further at some point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Why hasn’t Larys just killed Otto? It’s a good question, but clearly, he sees more value to him being alive, where he can either gather information or use him perhaps in a negotiation down the road. This just doesn’t feel like something that the show can just forget about in season 3, given that it was one of the biggest cliffhangers from the finale.

How those answers will come, though, is the real mystery. After all, it seems like Larys and Aegon are going to be going on their own path in the immediate future, mostly due to the fact that they realize the chaos that is coming to King’s Landing. How they cross paths with Otto moving forward will be interesting — but this is provided, of course, that our current theory is correct in terms of who is responsible for his capture.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to House of the Dragon right now, including more on Aegon’s future

Where do you think we are going to be seeing things go for Otto as we move into House of the Dragon season 3 at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







