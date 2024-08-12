Industry season 3 episode 2: Ken Leung on Eric, Harper rivalry

Coming out of the Industry season 3 premiere on HBO, one thing feels all the more clear — a big-time rivalry is now upon us. In one corner, we have Eric, who is now a partner; meanwhile, in the other he has Harper, who is now over at FutureDawn. We know that Lumi is something that both groups are going to cover, and we imagine that there is going to be quite a back-and-forth upon us.

So who is also at the center of it? Think in terms of Kit Harington as Henry Muck. He’s not exactly the beacon of morality he presents himself to be, and that just makes things all the more interesting.

Speaking to TVLine, Ken Leung did his best to explain where the dynamic is now between him and Harper, which is going to be a really fun storyline to watch play out:

“For Season 3, my relationship to Harper is the reverse of everything it’s been. She is now my nemesis, somebody who I would have predicted would not be in the business anymore. She’s doubled down and Eric takes that personally that she’s almost coming after him. As the season plays out, it’s not far from the truth.”

In speaking on the show from a meta level for a moment…

Isn’t it just fun in general that there are some different ways that we can talk about it? We tend to think so thanks to all the interviews and press! This is the first time that Industry is getting the Sunday night primetime slot, and we do tend to think that HBO now recognizes that they have a hit on their hands. Why not go ahead and run with it a little bit more?

