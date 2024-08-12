Industry season 3 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Smoke and Mirrors’

After the big premiere tonight on HBO, are you eager to learn a little bit more about Industry season 3 episode 2? The first thing to note is the title of “Smoke and Mirrors,” which really tells us one thing above all else: What appears to be happening on the surface is not necessarily what is actually happening in reality. Someone may be getting duped.

Is that someone Yasmin? It feels like that is a fair assumption to make, mostly because Henry (played by Kit Harington) is the sort of guy who loves to present himself one way and actually be something else when the dust settles.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the Industry season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

Following a bumpy IPO launch, Eric scrambles to maintain control over the floor. Meanwhile, Harper forms a new work alliance, Robert suffers a devastating loss, and Yasmin’s ingenuity wins Henry’s attention.

How many more episodes are there going to be?

Just like House of the Dragon before, the third season of Industry is going to be an eight-episode affair that should go in all sorts of directions.

On the surface, it is easy to say that Henry will be front and center for a lot of what you’re going to see. It’s a part of the reason why the Game of Thrones alum was cast here! Yet, Eric, Yasmin, and a lot of other characters are going to have their own opportunities to shine along the way. This is a series that has really learned what it is and what viewers want over the past couple of seasons, and we don’t foresee any sort of big reason why this is going to change now.

