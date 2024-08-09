Industry season 3 spoilers: Kit Harington on Henry Muck

It’s been a long wait, but this weekend marks the premiere of Industry season 3 on HBO. What makes this one stand out? Well, we tend to think that it’s twofold. A big part of our enthusiasm is tied to the fact the show is now on Sunday night’s which should help it reach another level of success. Another is tied to the presence of Kit Harington! The Game of Thrones alum is bringing another layer of star power to the show as Henry Much, the powerful head of a green-tech company who also happens to have questionable morals.

Basically, it feels like there’s potential here for a lot of drama with him moving forward — but what will it look like?

Well, for starters, you can argue that Muck is somewhat delusional about his place in society — or very delusional, to be more specific. Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what the actor had to say:

“He might say he does [recognize his privilege], but he can’t see it. He’s kind of within this net of privilege that he can’t see out of … He’s that modern guy that’s gone to therapy and understands fully that the world has changed and he as a man has to change with it but will now manipulate women with therapy chat.”

Muck is not a guy to be trifled with, and that is what will make his presence in this world so interesting. He also feels like a perfect guy to play after Jon Snow, who you can sit back and claim is some sort of model for morality. This guy is anything but, and that may help to make him all the more compelling when the dust settles. We imagine that it’s fun to play someone who could swing all over the pendulum.

