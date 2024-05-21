Industry season 3 premiere date, more details revealed at HBO

After months of waiting, HBO has finally lifted the veil on Industry season 3, giving us a better chance to learn what lies ahead!

As of late, it certainly has become clear that the network is looking to make this show into more of a runaway success. It already has a core audience, and moving forward there are two things working in its favor. First and foremost, you have the presence of Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington in a particularly notable role. Meanwhile, you also have it shifting to Sundays! The new season will start on Sunday, August 11, where it is going to air in the primo 9:00 p.m. Eastern spot. This is the first major HBO drama to air following House of the Dragon season 2, so we imagine that there is going to be a lot of promotion — especially around Harington.

To learn more about the story ahead, and then also Kit’s role, check out the full season 3 synopsis below:

In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg).

Given that shows like Succession and Billions are now over, it does feel like there is a certain market that Industry could corner, provided that it can find the viewers. It has a fantastic cast and stories that are biting and interesting. The only thing that it hasn’t had so far? Any sort of significant, large-scale attention.

