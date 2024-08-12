Industry season 3 premiere: Why is Harper at FutureDawn?

It did not take too long within the Industry season 3 premiere to realize that we were looking at a slightly different paradigm. Also, it makes sense that we would be, all things considered.

After all, a part of what makes this show so interesting is moving characters across on the chessboard. Take Harper, who was fired at the end of season 2. Yet, she was able to get to a new place in FutureDawn that allows for a collision course sooner rather than later. After all, both this company and Pierpoint share interest in Lumi, the eco-company led by Kit Harington’s character of Henry Muck. There could be a glorious, messy showdown here, one that is aided by the fact that Henry loves to be the metaphorical wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Speaking to Deadline, co-creator Konrad Kay notes what went into the decision to have Harper move over to FutureDawn, and also what could be exciting to see moving forward:

Basically, it was the TV logic thing of like, she’s a character who’s been stripped of agency, of power, but part of the joy of watching her is her gaining agency and power. So we wanted to bring her back to a place where she could go toe-to-toe with Eric as quickly as narratively possible, while also making it feel like she’d been out of the game for a while. And she had an existing relationship with Anna from Season 2. We sort of fudged the idea that they were in Berlin in Season 2 and brought them back to London, and had Petra explain that away with a line of dialogue. But we thought for Harper to get power again and for it to feel realistic, she would need a very strong ally who basically was willing to look past the fact she hadn’t graduated, but was also willing to see her as an equal very quickly.

Ultimately, a lot of this works given that in this world, does your lack of a graduation matter so much as the results? This is a hugely competitive world in the end, no? We’ll see how things play out.

