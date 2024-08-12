Chicago Med season 10: When will we get premiere details?

As you do get yourselves prepared to eventually see Chicago Med season 10 on NBC, there are absolutely some things to know. There is a new showrunner at the top, for example, and there are going to be new doctors coming on board following the exit of Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel.

Will the series look totally different following these changes? Both yes and no. It certainly will not feel exactly the same and yet, we don’t imagine that anyone is out to radically change the series from what it has been in the past. There is no real reason for that to happen! If there is one thing that we are infinitely aware of at this point, it is simply this: Wolf Entertainment is all about consistency. We don’t think that they are out to radically alter the show that this has been for so many years, and why wouldn’t they, all things considered?

Ultimately, the biggest thing that we are excited to get at this point are some further details all about the first episode, but it feels like we are still a couple more weeks, if not further, from getting those. Our anticipation is that come late August or early September, NBC will share details on the entire One Chicago lineup. We already know that they will be back in their typical timeslots on Wednesday, September 23.

Now, it is true that the network does not traditionally give away all that much when it comes to spoilers in their synopses for specific episodes. Still, we will take whatever we can. This synopsis for Chicago Med may at least clue us in on any time jumps, the aftermath to the Ripley cliffhanger, or how the new characters are introduced.

Also, we want to see if the show will continue to make their episode titles match up with the season number. For example, all season 9 episodes had nine words in the title — and yea, it was a mouthful.

