America’s Got Talent season 19: Is Richard Goodall the favorite?

As we prepare for the start of the America’s Got Talent live shows on Tuesday, why not go ahead and talk favorites? There are some seasons where we go into this phase thinking that there is a pretty even field … but we’re not sure that is the case here.

After all, how can you not sit back and think that singing janitor Richard Goodall is the runaway favorite to win the entire thing? Not only is he a good singer, but he has some qualities that are reminiscent of some other iconic acts from the past like Kevin Skinner, Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr., or Susan Boyle from the British version of the show. He comes from humble beginnings and just by first impressions alone, you would not know that he has such an incredible voice. He brings an element of surprise along with some legitimate talent.

With all of this being said, don’t 100% cut Richard the check just yet despite him having the most-viral audition of anyone this season. Boyle did not win her season of the show, and neither did another viral singer from AGT seasons past in Jackie Evancho. There is a chance that we’re going to see a few surprises moving forward. Also, Richard needs to live up to what we’ve seen in some other auditions and there is no guarantee of that.

So who else would we watch at this point? Singers always fare well on this show, and we would cast some attention to Alex Sampson. He’s got a social following, is innately likely, and has cross-generation appeal with his voice. Of course, also don’t rule out any animal / magic act for now — we know that historically, they have a tendency to do really well on this show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on America’s Got Talent right now, including everyone from the live shows

Who do you want to see win America’s Got Talent season 19 at this point?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







