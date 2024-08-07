America’s Got Talent season 19: Who is performing in live shows?

With us now being a week away from the America’s Got Talent season 19 live shows, NBC has done a rather generous favor for us all — revealed everyone taking part in all of the live shows!

First and foremost, let’s just note that there are 44 acts who are taking part here, and they include all the Golden Buzzers plus also some notable people from the multiple weeks of auditions. As is often the way, there are some people who are shockingly not around still, but we do think there’s a lot of interesting contenders still around.

Below, you can see the full list of acts taking part — with a nod to People Magazine for condensing them in a way that is easy to digest:

AIRFOOTWORKS (acrobatic act), Alex Sampson (singer), Arshiya (contortion), Ashes & Arrows (band), Ashlee Montague (extreme ballet), Attraction Juniors (shadow performance), Bboy Samuka (dance), Biko’s Manna (singing group), Brent Street (dance group), Brooke Bailey (singer), Dee Dee Simon (singer), Erica Rhodes (comedian), Flewnt & Inkabee (rap duo), Hakuna Matata Acrobats (acrobratic act), Hypers Kids Africa (dance group), Illya and Anastasia (acrobatic act), Jelly Boy the Clown (sideshow act), Jonathan Burns (magician), Journeyy (singer), Kelsey Jane (aerial act), L6 (singing group), Learnmore Jonasi (comedian), LEGIÓN (dance), LiV Warfield (singer), Los Osos High School (dance group), Maya Neelakantan (musician), Menudo (singing group), Nini (musician), Oscar Stembridge (singer), Phillip Lewis (baton act), Pranysqa Mishra (singer), Reid Wilson (singer), Richard Goodall (singer), Rhythm & Roni (dog act), Sabrina (dance group), Sam Huang (magician), Schumacher (variety act), Sebastián & Sonia (aerial act), Sky Elements (drone act), Solange Kardinaly (quick change act), Stephanie Rainey (singer), The Reklaws (band), TONIKAKU (variety act) and Young-Min (magician).

Of this group, we would say that Richard Goodall is probably the favorite based on the popularity of his audition online; however, we’ve seen enough of this show over the years to know this is no guarantee of long-term success at all!

What else should you remember?

Well, for starters, there are Golden Buzzers that the judges will have for the live shows this time around, and there will also be a semifinals! This means that there are, at least, three opportunities the remaining acts will have to perform before America chooses the winner. All in all, that is not too shabby.

Who are you rooting for entering America’s Got Talent season 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates that will be coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







