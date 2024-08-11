Evil season 4 finale: Will everyone leave satisfied?

As so many of you out there know at this point, there is a good chance that the Evil season 4 finale ends up being the end of the series. At this point, it is best to be prepared for that and if more magically happens, consider it a pleasant surprise!

So are we going to have a chance to at least see a satisfying end if the finale is the last episode of the series? It certainly appears that way, according to Kristen herself in Katja Herbers.

In a new post on Instagram, the actress had the following to say about the upcoming episode while also discussing the hopes for a potential season 5:

…Should this really be our end-end, we promise you’ll like our finale. It’s just that everyone involved in making this show is hoping and feels inspired to make more.

Robert and Michelle King knew entering the finale that it Paramount+ intended it to be the end of the show. With that in mind, we do tend to think that it was written with an element of closure in mind. Does this mean that Leland gets killed? It’s possible at this point — given what we’ve already seen transpire with him in court, he really feels like the sort of guy who may not be stopped in any other way. If it happens, that would present its own sort of struggle if the show comes back for a season 5, whether it be at Paramount+, Netflix, or some other property. Is there a way to still bring the character back? We recognize that we are getting far ahead of ourselves looking at all this anyway. There may be another clever twist in store…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

