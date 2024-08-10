Evil season 4 episode 13 spoilers: ‘Fear of the Unholy’

For those who have not heard already, Evil season 4 episode 13 is airing on just a matter of days, and it is the penultimate one this season. What can we say about it?

Well, for starters, the title for this story is “Fear of the Unholy,” and despite it being so close to the end of the series, there may still be a story-of-the-week component. Yet, at the same time we are preparing for some huge changes as David starts to see much of the world around him change. While these final episodes certainly feel rushed given that they almost have to be, there is still a lot of good stuff happening. (We’re still not over how quickly Andy’s betrayal came about, but that is a different story for another time.)

To get a few more details now all about what you can expect to see moving forward, we suggest that you check out the full Evil season 4 episode 13 synopsis:

The Vatican asks the team to investigate a Hawking-like genius for potential ties to the occult. David’s continued aiding of the Entity produces physical effects, and he and Sister Andrea say goodbye to St. Joseph’s. Meanwhile, Leland returns home, where David confronts him.

Is someone actually going to stop Leland? That has to be one of the biggest questions to think about now, and for good reason since he has done so many terrible things at this point! After he somehow managed to escape during that trial, we have reached the point here where we are starting to think that there is no easy way to get rid of him other than killing him off. Then again, it’s possible that the producers don’t want to do that — you know, just in case they do have an opportunity to come back for a season 5.

