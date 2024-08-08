Evil season 4 episode 13 spoilers: The last before finale

If you are feeling a little sentimental heading into Evil season 4 episode 13, at this point we understand why. This is the penultimate episode of not just the season, but most likely the series itself?

After all, remember that Paramount+ ordered four additional episodes of the drama to allow for there to be closure. So many of us may want there to be a season 5, but there has been no official word of another interested party or Paramount reversing their decision. All of this does of course feel quite silly, mostly due to the fact that this is a hit series that has performed well on multiple platforms. Yes, we know that TV is expensive in 2024 … but still.

As we do prepare for the next episode at this point, it is clear that there are big questions. What happens with Leland now that the trial fell apart? That has to be addressed, with the same being said for whatever is going to transpire when it comes to Kristen, Ben, and David’s profession. It feels like everything is going away, and at a pretty terrible time given the myriad of responsibilities that Kristen has — coupled with what happened with Andy just a short period of time ago.

There are some long-standing loose ends within the world of Evil that we’re sure the series is going to address in some way, though we also acknowledge that there is not a lot of time in order to tackle them. There is a chance that the producers leave at least some wiggle room in the event the series does come back, but we do anticipate closure.

Whether or not “closure” here means significant development on the relationship between Kristen and David … well, file that under “to be determined.”

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

