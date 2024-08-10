The Golden Bachelorette video: Joan Vassos shares excitement

Are you ready to see the premiere of The Golden Bachelorette on ABC next month? There are so many reasons for excitement! This is a version of the show that still has a lot of potential, especially since we are diving so much into the unknown.

After all, this is the first time that we have seen the Golden franchise play out with a female lead as opposed to a guy, meaning that we’re also going to have a number of older gentlemen get to experience this journey. This is also going to be a great opportunity for viewers to get to know Joan Vassos better. While she was on Gerry Turner’s season of the show, she also was forced to leave far too early for anyone’s liking. It showed that her family will be most important to her and that’s admirable, and it is in part why it is so nice to see her get a second chance at this now.

If you head over to this link, you can see what is a rather fun behind-the-scenes video where Joan explained her eagerness to be a part of the show, but also why she is really willing to embrace this experience. She knows that this is not something that a lot of people out there get a chance to do, and she wants to ensure that she can deliver a great show and experience for everyone.

Of course, she also wants to find love along the wait! That’s something that we’ll have to wait and see on, but we hope that things work out. The biggest challenge with this show in particular was clear at the end of Gerry’s season — finding someone willing and able to move to other places.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelorette with Jenn Tran right now

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Golden Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







