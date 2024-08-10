Interview with the Vampire season 3: Lestat’s musical taste

There are a number of things to be excited about entering Interview with the Vampire season 3, but shouldn’t we start with the music?

One of the things that has already been teased extensively is that the next season of the AMC hit is going to be based on the Anne Rice novel The Vampire Lestat, and that we also going to see Sam Reid’s character explore the idea of being a present-day rockstar. Given how much he’s gone through over the years, there is something admittedly quite nice about watching him get the opportunity to learn a few new things about himself — while potentially having a great time.

We’ve gotten a taste of what Lestat’s musical sensibilities could be already but, of course, the producers are not to eager to give everything away just yet! Instead, here is what showrunner Rolin Jones had to say to The Wrap:

“We’re going to be very, very coy here. I would say imagine Lestat with an iPad or whatever, going through the last 80 years of music … And ‘yes, yes, yes. No, no, yes, yes, this this this.’ He doesn’t have to be a man of 2026. He’s a man of the last 300 years, he has exquisite taste. And I think he knows how to deliver it.”

Meanwhile, Reid added the following about how Lestat will embrace whatever is next:

“Look, he’s the vampire Lestat … So like, you know, he’s the thing to be revered, he’s the thing to be feared. He’s the thing to be loved, he’s the thing to be hated. And, you know, in a time of extreme discourse, how do you stand out? I think, Lestat is one of those figures who is quite capable of making an impact without trying very hard.”

Our sentiment is that there will be some epic musical moments, but also ones that are quiet and more intimate. This is, after all, a man capable of both.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

