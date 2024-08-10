Chicago PD season 12: When to expect premiere details

As so many of you may be aware at this point, the Chicago PD season 12 premiere is slated to arrive on NBC in late September. What all can you expect to see when the show comes back?

Well, first and foremost, we know that there is a new face joining the series this year following the departure of Tracy Spiridakos. With that, there are inevitably going to be some questions as to how you properly introduce someone like Kiana Cook into the fold. That may not happen right away, but we certainly think we are going to get something from her within the first few episodes of the season.

So when are we going to get some more details about the premiere in particular? We certainly don’t think the show is going to make us wait forever, and nor should they. Our sentiment is that come the end of this month or the start of September, NBC will unveil some sort of synopsis as to what lies ahead. We recognize that this is a network that does not historically release a ton of details as to what lies ahead in any of these synopses, and they probably will not here, either. However, getting a few details is certainly better than nothing, right?

As for what we really want to see in the first few episodes of the season, obviously it would be nice to get some great moments between Ruzek and Burgess — beyond just that, though, we are also crossing our fingers that there is some really interesting stuff coming up here for Voight, as well. Remember that this is a guy who has long struggled to open up and whenever he does, it feels like the people who are around him end up dying or leaving. How is he handling Upton’s exit? She’s still out there, but we may not see her anytime soon.

