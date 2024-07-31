Chicago PD season 12 spoilers: Who is Kiana Cook?

Chicago PD has seemingly found its next full-time police officer ahead of season 12 in Kiana Cook — so, what can we say at present?

Well, let’s begin here with the following. According to a report from TVLine, Warrior Nun alum Toya Turner is going to be a series regular moving forward as this character, described as “a patrol officer who loves the adrenaline of the job and its stakes and doesn’t blink in the face of chaos.” It feels like on the surface here the series has addressed its biggest question mark, which is precisely how they were going to find a way to replace Tracy Spiridakos’ role of Hailey Upton. That was 100% not an easy thing to do, and we’re sure the Kiana character will bring something different to the table.

If there is one surprise that comes with this casting, it is that some people assumed Jo Petrovic (Bojana Novakovic) would be the likely replacement for Upton, especially given the amount of screen time she got last season. That is proving to not be the case, at least for now. We do still wonder whether or not that character could appear in some capacity, but we will have to wait and see on that.

In general, Chicago PD season 12 is looking to be a far more substantial story than what we got the first time around, which is when we had a shortened number of episodes following the industry strikes of 2023. There is a chance to dig in deeper to a lot of these characters, and we tend to think that the writers and producers are going to do whatever they can in order to make some of that happen. (One thing we expect will carry over from last season is that the actors will not necessarily appear in every episode.)

