She-Hulk season 2 renewal: Why no reveal at D23 Expo?

Given that this weekend marks the D23 Expo, it makes sense that there would be some out there hoping for a She-Hulk season 2 renewal. Yet, nothing happened — and with this series in particular, we honestly are not sure anything ever will.

Why is there a good chance that this series is a one-and-done product at Disney+? Let’s just say that the answer to that is a little complicated and really, it is a combination of a few different factors.

First and foremost, there is no denying that She-Hulk as a series was polarizing, though we also find that some of the criticisms are a bit too harsh. While the series needed a better villain, the only time we had a real issue with the meta-comedy was when the finale basically broke every fourth wall imaginable. It was funny and brought a different energy than what we’ve seen within the MCU the majority of the time.

Creatively, the real issue here is that it is hard to really imagine what the story for another season would look like at this point. Can you restore some element of normalcy here after getting so weird and over-the-top?

Is there any chance that we will see the character again someday?

We are a little curious about a Daredevil: Born Again cameo, given that Charlie Cox did appear as his character within the first season of She-Hulk. However, tonally it may be hard given that Daredevil is meant to be a significantly darker show.

Meanwhile, there is at least a chance that we end up seeing Jen turn up during one of the upcoming Avengers feature films depending on what the lineups are going to be there. At this point, what is at least clear is that there is a far greater roster of people that Marvel and Disney can look at.

Are you still hoping that there is a chance that we see a She-Hulk season 2 down the road?

