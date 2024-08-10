Moon Knight season 2 renewal: Why no D23 Expo reveal?

This weekend Marvel gave a presentation while at the D23 Expo, and we know that there were some hoping for a Moon Knight reveal. After all, the first season of the Oscar Isaac superhero show was one of the better projects that the comic-book company has put out over time. Why not try to keep that momentum going to a certain extent?

Of course, it would have been awesome were something like this meant to happen but unfortunately, there was no announcement made at all. The mystery of Moon Knight therefore continues to linger, with no clear inkling as to what Disney+ wants to do with the series — if anything.

For now, the most important thing to note is probably just the fact that they have not canceled the series and so long as that is the case, there is a certain measure of hope. However, at the same exact time they have also not indicated that the character is coming back, either. What complicates things further here is that Marvel seems to be scaling back on some of its more super-expensive TV projects in favor of focusing more on movies. This is probably going to be more the case now than ever following the massive Daredevil & Wolverine success.

We do think that Moon Knight could return in either of the upcoming Avengers projects, but before then? That is where the mystery further lies. The question that we are just left to wonder right now is whether there is a way to continue the character with a project that is a little more cost-effective; that way, Disney can still turn a big profit, even if this is not one of the bigger heroes that the company has in its roster.

For now, let’s just say we’re crossing our fingers and holding out hope — even if it is just a small inkling of it.

Are you disappointed that there was no Moon Knight season 2 renewal?

Or, do you still think there is a chance that we see the character surface someday for a project? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — other updates are on the way.

