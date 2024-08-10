1923 season 2 spoilers: A big teaser for the finale!

We recognize that we still have months to go until the 1923 season 2 premiere, but why not go ahead and start thinking about the finale? After all, we do have a feeling that there is some huge stuff coming as there is potential for Spencer and Alexandra to be back at the ranch. Also, remember for a moment that Jacob and Cara Dutton are going to be in dire need of some help, as well.

As if it was not clear already, things are going to be epic — and we’ve got another tease now about it courtesy of some of the people involved.

Speaking in a new interview with Forbes, Brandon Sklenar (who plays Spencer Dutton on the series) had the following to say when discussing the upcoming finale and everything that you can potentially expect to see here:

“The finale of the series is probably one of the best things I’ve read in my life … I’ve kind of known how it was going to end since day one — Taylor [Sheridan] kind of told me. I knew the full arc of Spencer from day one, so in shooting part one, you’re mindful of where he needs to go. I’m really excited.”

We know that to a certain extent, there are only so many surprises that a show like this can throw our way. After all, remember that we know where the ranch is at heading into Yellowstone and for us personally, we’ve felt for a while that Spencer is actually John Dutton’s grandfather. Still, there are mysteries when it comes to how the remainder of the story plays out and what little nuances and/or surprises can be thrown into the equation here and there.

