Fire Country season 3: When to expect premiere details

The premiere of Fire Country season 3 is coming in October, and it is at least nice to know about that part of the equation already. Now that we’ve said that, though, there is so much more we want — whether it be a full trailer or some details on the first episode.

For the sake of this article, let’s just try to focus on the latter. When are we going to learn more about the first episode back for this cast? In a perfect world we’d love for it to be soon, but we may need to be a little more patient at this point…

Based on when CBS typically releases synopsis for some upcoming episodes, our sentiment at the moment is that you’re going to hear more moving into late September or early October. That includes the title of the premiere, and then also a few more details as to what lies ahead.

While very little has been confirmed about the first episode, there are some easy predictions that we can make right now! For starters, it feels reasonably fair to assume that you are going to see within this story some sort of jump forward in time, even if the story potentially starts soon after Gabriela’s supposed wedding. A jump would allow for an opportunity to learn new things about some of these characters, whether it be Bode out of prison or Manny, perhaps, back behind bars. After what happened with him in the finale, it does feel like a lot of other options re still out there.

One more question to actively think about at present pertains to Three Rock. Is Manny going to be how it is connected to the rest of the story? Or, is Eve enough? We don’t foresee the show doing anything too radical to change the format, but we presume some things will be a bit different now that Bode is no longer at the camp.

Related – See some of the latest Fire Country casting news right now, including the latest on casting

What do you most want to see on the Fire Country season 3 premiere when it airs on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







