Euphoria season 3: Hunter Schafer on eventual return

As of right now, the plan appears to be to start filming Euphoria season 3 at some point early on in the new year. For months now, it has honestly felt unclear as to whether or not that was actually going to happen. The series has incurred a number of delays for a number of reasons, whether it be the strikes of last year, Sam Levinson working on The Idol, or the unexpected passings of cast member Angus Cloud and executive producer Kevin Turen. The latter has not received as many headlines, but he was an integral part of the show’s workings behind the scenes.

In general, a lot has happened since the show was last in production, and that has put a lot of the cast in an uneasy place.

In a new interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hunter Schafer acknowledged a lot of that while also looking ahead:

“I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do Season 3 … Obviously I’m still coming to qualms about what’s happened and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything. If we do go back, that’s going to be tough.

“I think there’s a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful Season 3 — if it is supposed to happen, but I think that shit really threw everyone for a loop.”

In addition to anticipation, it does also feel like everyone involved in the show feels a certain responsibility to get things right and for good reason. The first two seasons were so beloved and by virtue of that, there is going to be a feeling that the drama and performances will need to escalate all over again.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

