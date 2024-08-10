Chicago Fire season 13: When to expect premiere details

Isn’t it nice to know that the Chicago Fire season 13 premiere is just a month and a half away from airing over at NBC? This means that before too long, there is a good chance that some more material will start to come out to set the stage.

Now, we’ve already expressed our hope that we will see a lot of footage before the end of the month … so what about a synopsis? Is that on the way soon?

Well, we do think that you’re going be waiting a little while longer to get some official details on what’s ahead there. As for how long, our sentiment right now is that if we’re lucky, a few hints will start to trickle in the first week of September. Chicago Fire synopses are not known for being extremely long and unfortunately, we don’t think that is going to change.

As for what we think will be a part of the first episode back, one of the top stories has to be the aftermath of that huge Kelly Severide reveal — Jack Damon is his half-brother! How is that going to inform the story ahead? It is something that we are incredibly curious to learn more about at present. The same goes for how Firehouse 51 is going to undergo some pretty significant changes following what we saw at the end of season 12 with Boden’s exit. We don’t tend to think that any sort of new boss is going to operate the same exact way. There are inevitably going to be changes, and the big question is what a lot of those changes are going to look like.

For now, let’s just hope that the series is every bit as entertaining as we remember…

