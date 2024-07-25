Chicago Fire season 13 spoilers: Dermot Mulroney is new Chief!

We’ve known for a while that Chicago Fire season 13 was going to be in the market for a new Chief. What is a bit more of a surprise, however, is how the person behind the role here is absolutely a familiar face!

According to a report from Deadline, you are going to be seeing the iconic Dermot Mulroney joining the series for the upcoming season as new Chief Dom Pascal. This is mostly hilarious to us given that now both Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney are a part of the same recent extended Dick Wolf universe. (There have been jokes online for years that the two may secretly be the same person.)

So what makes Pascal interesting? Well, the aforementioned site in the past noted that he “began his career with the CFD but spent the last decade as a chief in Sunny Miami. Described as a cheerful person who works well under pressure, and whose leadership style differs from Boden’s, Pascal is estranged from his wife.” That description has not been confirmed by NBC, and it may also change before the series returns to NBC this fall. What this casting does mean is that Chicago Fire is looking to still attract new eyeballs, and it also does mean that there’s going to be a certain amount of charm to this role.

Is there a chance that Dom still ends up being adversarial? Sure, but we tend to think that Dermot’s casting is a sign that the series is not going the immediately predictable route of bringing someone on board here who we are destined to hate in an almost record amount of time, mostly due to them not being the person we’ve come to love over the years.

If you are not aware…

Eamonn Walker is still part of the greater Chicago Fire universe as Boden, and there is a good chance you’ll see him at some point in season 13. However, since he is no longer in Firehouse 51, the appearances could end up being a bit more sporadic. We at least love that this character was promoted to bigger and better things!

