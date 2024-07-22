Chicago Fire season 13 spoilers: Why isn’t Herrmann the chief?

The first thing to know entering Chicago Fire season 13 is that there will be a change at the top of Firehouse 51. After all, the departure of Eamonn Walker is going to cast a long shadow and at this point, there is no way in which to avoid it.

Now, we know that there are a lot of reasons for concern with a new boss in charge, especially since it is not someone currently a part of the firehouse. So why is it this way? Also, why aren’t we just seeing someone else like Herrmann being pushed into the role?

Well, it does feel like we have at least some sort of insight on this now. In a new interview with TV Insider, David Eigenberg notes that because of where his character stands right now in 51, he can’t just automatically become chief:

“The character can’t make a shift to a chief unless we were deep into TV falsehoods … I’m not going to let him do that. He has to become a captain, and then you got to go through a whole thing. I think that the character might be able to make the transition. I don’t know. Who knows? They may put me in chief and then fire me as a chief. We’ll see.”

Ultimately, we do wonder of the character becoming chief is the endgame, but there is some work that has to be done in the process. A great comparison here could be The Office, where we saw James Spader as Robert California before we ended up seeing an established regular end up in the spot. This is something that could easily be a part of the narrative moving forward.

Hopefully, we’ll at least see the new chief cast in the near future and with that, we can get some more solidified plans regarding the future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Fire season 13, including a premiere date

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







