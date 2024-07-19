Chicago Fire season 13: The apparent episode count

Of course, we know that there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Chicago Fire season 13 at this point. Why not have a larger discussion when it comes to the episode count?

For a while now, we have felt as though the latest chapter would run for a good 22 episodes — isn’t it nice to get more confirmation all about it? We tend to think so. According to a new report from TVLine, the 22-episode order is absolutely going to happen! You do not have to worry about that and instead, you can simply sit back and wonder what is happening in terms of the story.

For a number of weeks now we’ve assumed that we would be heading back to the 22-episode arc, mostly because the shorter order for season 12 was due mostly to the strikes. Wolf Entertainment shows are pretty notable for their efficiency, and they do have a tendency to get a lot done within a fairly short amount of time.

We know that entering the new season, the top question that a lot of people had was ultimately pretty darn clear — how will Firehouse 51 operate without Chief Boden around? Obviously, there is a big story with Severide now that he knows the truth about Jack Damon, but the entire structure of 51 could be changing with someone new coming in as the Big Boss. They will have their own ideas as to how to run things, and we imagine that this will lead to a lot of suspicion and questions as to what is the right or wrong way in which to make the firehouse successful.

Odds are, you will still see a lot of what you’ve come to love on the show over the years, whether it be fire-of-the-week plots or comedic moments. None of that is slated to change.

Related – Get some other discussion now on Chicago Fire, including an official premiere date

What sort of stories are you most hoping to see moving into Chicago Fire season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







