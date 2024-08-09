Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: HoH, Deep Fake, & Five Points

We’re crafting a late-night Big Brother 26 live feed update today, and for one simple reason: It is impossible not to thanks to the glorious, unhinged next few days we are probably going to get.

First and foremost, Angela is Head of Household and you know that this is going to set the table for some pretty bonkers stuff. This was apparently the eliminator competition where you can choose two people to compete after you, otherwise known as one of the worst competitions the show does. Every now and then you get some drama since it exposes allegiances, but it also makes it really hard for underdogs to win. Then again, somehow Angela did?

Anyhow, this HoH reign is basically just glorified immunity since Quinn is going to take it over with his Deep Fake power — which Angela thinks she may be able to talk him out of using. He’s going to do it, which should cause a really fantastic argument in the game. The nominees will 100% include Tucker, which he has resigned himself to, and most likely Makensy. Rubina also seems to be a strong contender and those three could easily be the picks.

Now, we should note that Cedric has already volunteered to be a pawn, mostly to ensure there is a good competitor to go against Tucker. If that doesn’t happen with Veto, it could for AI Arena. It is a risk, but there is clearly some sort of value in trying to find a way to stop this guy at this point.

The Five Points Alliance

First and foremost, it’s fake. Kimo, Rubina, T’kor, Brooklyn, and Tucker are a part of it, but Brooklyn has already ratted it out within the Pentagon. That is her true allegiance, and Tucker thinks right now she is running the game along with Chelsie. He’s partially right — Chelsie is at the core of the CCC group, and she has the Five Points. She is in the best overall spot.

Related – Here is when to expect more from Kenney

What do you most want to see tomorrow in Big Brother 26?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







