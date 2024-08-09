Big Brother 26: Where are Kenney Kelley goodbye messages?

Tonight on Big Brother 26, we had a chance to say a rather unceremonious goodbye to Kenney Kelley. Does he seem like a good guy? Sure, but he also may be one of the most frustrating players of all time.

There is one thing that we really ask every person to do when they step into the house, and it is really not that complicated: Play the game! Kenney did that in the competitions but almost refused to do it at every other point. He threatened to quit many times and he basically asked to be taken out over Quinn. Game-wise, it feels silly to send out someone who didn’t want to be there over a serious threat, but the reality here is that Quinn does have some allies. Also, his use of the power seems to be all about targeting Tucker, which is what some people in the game clearly want.

Rest assured, Kenney still has some goodbye messages coming his way — and it is a matter of time until we get them. We’re sure that most of them will be kind, mostly because there isn’t a lot of animosity towards him. The only thing that people can be frustrated with him about is potentially disrespecting the game.

You are going to be able to see the Goodbye Messages tomorrow on the official Big Brother Instagram page, and that will include more of Kenney’s interview with Julie. We recognize that there will be some people who want the host to hold his feet to the fire over taking a spot on this season away from other, more eager players, but what is she really to do? He claims he didn’t realize that he would struggle as much as he did; it is incredibly annoying as a viewer, but it’s really just one of those things you just have to shrug about and move forward.

