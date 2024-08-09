Big Brother 26: Was Quinn Martin, Kenney Kelley evicted?

We knew entering tonight’s Big Brother 26 episode that we would be seeing one of the most dramatic evictions of the season. After all, there was so much to address! You had America’s Veto, the AI Arena, and then also an eventual eviction.

Honestly, we knew that almost all eyes were going to be on Tucker going into the chaos — which was made funnier by the fact that Tucker chose to dress like a member of an emo rock back circa 2004 with the mohawk and mutton chops. Honestly, it’s a perfect summation of his game — a ton of style that is wild, bold, and risky. There aren’t many players like him, and it would be a dire tragedy if he goes tonight.

Now, let’s document a lot of what happens as the night goes on.

Veto Ceremony Aftermath – Tucker does come across like someone who is simply mad who did not get his way but honestly, we’re not mad about it at all. The goal of the show is to be entertaining, right? Cedric did not necessarily tell him the full plan beforehand, but he told him enough to know he shouldn’t use it.

The third nominee – It was Quinn. This made sense based on how the vast majority of the public ended up voting.

The AI Arena – Tucker was the winner! This was honestly not even close, as he blew both Quinn and Kenney out of the water. Remember when everyone was worried about Quinn potentially beating him here? Not a problem.

The Eviction – Well, this was predictable. Kenney basically wanted to be sent out and it finally happened. Quinn did make a good argument, saying that he would basically use his power to target Tucker. For a guy who wanted to leave, Kenney sure took his time on the way out the door!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 26, including the latest from the live feeds

What did you want to see entering tonight’s Big Brother 26 eviction?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







