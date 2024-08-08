Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Blindside incoming? (Day 24)

In just a matter of hours, we are going to see tonight in Big Brother 26 one of the more interesting live shows we have in some time. Think about where things stand at present! Tucker and Kenney are on the block, and in a matter of hours, we are going to see someone else join them. Based on social-media evidence (which can be misleading), that someone else is going to be Quinn.

So how are things shaping up as of this writing? It seems like a blindside could be coming … but also not really when these players think about it.

While Makensy tried to rally at least some votes last night, it feels like Tucker is going to be evicted if he and Kenney remain on the block together. After all, there is a general sentiment that Kenney will eventually just quit on his own. Chelsie isn’t necessarily being forthcoming with Rubina about all of the plans, as the relationship between her and Tucker may actually be another reason to send him out. This is very-much an anti-showmance house at the moment!

Hilariously, we’ve also seen Angela basically beg the BB Gods that Tucker can win tonight — though the funny thing here is that even if he does, Quinn will probably just take over the next Head of Household and put him on the block again anyway. That would just give him another opportunity to fight then, no? The episode tonight may still be a game-changer just because there is a chance for a ton of unpredictability … let alone some more shenanigans. What if Kenney does quit in the middle of the live show? What if America actually nominates someone weaker than Quinn in competitions? There is a chance that a ton of stuff is going to go haywire, and we can’t wait to see how it plays out.

