Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Sauron’s past

There are so many different things that you can think about and be excited for entering Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2. Is an origin story one of them? In some ways, it seems like the answer to this is yes — at least when it comes to Sauron.

Obviously, a great deal of time is going to be spent in the new season dealing with the aftermath of that Halbrand reveal in the finale and the reconstruction of Mordor, but we will also go back to see what happened beforehand when it comes to Adar and Sauron in the first place. Speaking to Total Film, here is what showrunner Patrick McKay had to say:

“We open in the darkness, an orc walks in, and we see there are thousands of orcs gathered … He’s about to be crowned, pitching his vision of Middle-earth, and right before they lay the crown on his head, his right-hand man, Adar, turns it upside down, and stabs him in the back. It’s the assassination of Sauron.”

Can you argue that it is a little surprising that McKay would give this much away about the start of the season? Sure, but one silver lining is this: It’s evidence that there is probably more great stuff coming later on that they are keeping under wraps. The producers in general did a great job of hiding the Sauron reveal throughout season 1, to the point that it was redacted in a number of scripts from people within the cast! If they were able to pull that off then, we do have pretty high hopes that they can deliver on something else that is sure to surprise a lot of people out there.

