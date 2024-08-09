is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, August 9, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that there is a lot of big, super-emotional ahead with the final season coming down the road.

Now, the bad news has to be just paying out where things stand at this given moment in time — there is no new installment ahead. Not only that, there won’t be any more until the fall. Even though we’re aware that the remainder of the series has already been shot, that does not mean that the network is going to be rushing to put the rest of it out there. The name of the game here is patience, and you will need a lot of it over the next little while.

Now if there is anything that we have to hope for on the show moving forward, it is that there is going to be some sort of preview that further highlights what is actually going to be coming up! So far the powers-that-be have kept a pretty tight lid on a lot of this, so wouldn’t it be nice if we were to see some of that change? We at least tend to think so. We would like for there to be a little bit more in the way of substantial promotion here than what we’ve seen in the past — which, to be honest, has been a little bit lacking.

If you did not know, there is certainly a reason why CBS needs to push the show further — if they want to have a spin-off, they need go ratings! That is absolutely something that they cannot ignore at the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more conversation about the future of Blue Bloods, including the plan for Donnie Wahlberg

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 later this year?

Do you want to see a promo for what lies ahead here soon? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







