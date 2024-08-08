A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms casts … Daeron Targaryen?

HBO’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has just announced a group of brand-new cast members — and once again, we have a reminder of something. In the world of George R.R. Martin, there are so many people who all have the same name!

After all, today we learned that there is a Daeron Targaryen who is going to be appearing on this Game of Thrones prequel. However, this is not the same Daeron who is a part of the House of the Dragon story — even though we have not met him there yet. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the character will be played by Henry Ashton. He is also known as “Daeron the Drunken and is the eldest son of King Maekar I Targaryen and is known for having prophetic dreams.”

The other new additions for the show (set to premiere next year) are as follows:

Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway.

Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate.

Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion.

Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway.

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer.

Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree.

Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a good sense of what the show is about — if you have not heard already:

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

This series takes place a good bit after House of the Dragon, but we don’t expect that it is going to have spoilers left and right. Instead, this is its own story with unique characters and adventures.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

