A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms video: Meet Ser Duncan the Tall!

Leading up to the finale of House of the Dragon season 2, HBO gave us a tease at many upcoming series — and that includes A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

For those who have not heard, this show is the next Game of Thrones prequel, one based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk & Egg stories. It is largely all about the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall alongside his squire Egg, and it could look and feel rather different from any other series that you’ve seen in this world so far. If nothing else, it is going to be significantly more focused and there is something to be excited for within that.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a teaser for what lies ahead on this and many other shows — while the preview for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is small, you do get a sense of Peter Claffey in the role of Dunk. Meanwhile, we know that Dexter Sol Ansell is playing the part of Egg.

So, when will the show actually premiere?

Given where things currently stand insofar as production goes, we do believe there is a chance that we see this show come out over the course of next summer. While we know that this series is set following the events of House of the Dragon, at the same time it is far enough later that it should not be stuffed full of spoilers as to what actually happens to Rhaenyra and some other characters. For now, we just think that this is a great way to better tide us over for whatever else is going to be coming with season 3 of the Emma D’Arcy series.

Are you excited to see A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiere at HBO in due time?

