Black Mirror season 7 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With us now into August 2024, is there about to be a major update on Black Mirror season 7? We know, after all, that more episodes are in the works!

To date, Charlie Brooker and Netflix have kept a lot of the finer details under wraps and really, there is just one episode that has some element of clarity tied to it: We are going to be getting a sequel to “USS Callister.” This was an iconic episode, and we are curious to see what happens when some of the actors return to these roles.

So are we actually going to learn about the future of the series this month? Of course, it would be fantastic if that happened … but it’s also pretty darn unlikely. This is a show that is not set to air until 2025! There is no reason for Netflix to announce something so soon, and we have to actually be aware of the possibility that they just reveal something last-minute because they can. This is easily going to be one of the most unpredictable promotional tours out there just because that’s the way it has been in the past. We have zero reason to think that will change.

Now if there is one thing that we would 100% welcome at this point, it would be getting a chance to see some of the other actors involved here. Why not reveal some of the other big names? There are sure to be some, and we hope that (once again) there’s a chance to see some big names take part who could radically alter expectations for what the story could be.

What do you most want to see moving into Black Mirror season 7?

Beyond just that, when do you want to see them air? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

