Dexter: Original Sin premiere date: An August 2024 update

As many of you may be aware at this point, Dexter: Original Sin is happening! Dexter Morgan is getting an unexpected origin story on Showtime. Not only that, but you are going to be seeing it much sooner than anyone would have expected.

If you are not aware of what we’re talking about here, it has already been revealed that the first season is going to launch in December. With that being said, are we going to get news on something more specific between now and the end of the month?

Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now, since there is no real reason to string it along: We would be shocked in the event that we get a specific premiere date between now and the end of August. If the network and/or Paramount+ actually were prepared to announce a premiere date, there is a good chance that they would have done it moving into Comic-Con last month. Odds are, we are going to get official news at some point in September or October.

Beyond Original Sin at some point…

Be sure that there is also another big addition to the universe coming in the form of Dexter: Resurrection, which is actually going to bring back Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan. As to how exactly we are going to be seeing him turn up, that remains to be seen — he has to be brought back to life, right? Of course, the show does have its work cut out for it trying to find some super-creative way in order to make it happen. (That show will not be on seemingly until next summer, but we’re looking forward to discussing it more soon.)

