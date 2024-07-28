Dexter: Original Sin spoilers: Actual surprises in prequel?

This weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, it was confirmed that Dexter: Original Sin is going to premiere before the end of year. Is there reason for excitement? In theory sure, but there are also a lot of reason for questions about whether or not this show should exit.

After all, consider the following: What is this series going to bring that we have not seen from the original series already? There is already a good bit of backstory already on Dexter Morgan, especially when it comes to the formation of the code with Harry. How much more is there really to say on all of this?

Well, let’s just say that there could still be a good bit more in the way of story than you are currently aware. Speaking to TVLine, Molly Brown (who plays the young version of Debra Morgan on the series) had the following to say:

“I know you think you might know Dexter’s backstory … but there’s a lot of really cool stuff coming, especially in the second half [of the season].”

Ultimately, one of the things that we’re most surprised about is just how deep into the works this prequel is already, especially when you consider the fact that we only just heard about it a number of months ago and now, we’re going to see it kicking off before the end of the year. The Dexter brand is obviously a big part of the story here, but it is also far from the only part. Just remember for a moment here that this is a show that is also featuring a number of big-name actors including Christian Slater, Patrick Dempsey, and Sarah Michelle Gellar who are well-known for some other projects.

Are you expect some sort of major surprise throughout Dexter: Original Sin now?

